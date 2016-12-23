Jennifer Lopez Wears Timberland Boots for Christmas Shopping

Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22. Splash

Even when she’s shopping on glamorous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jennifer Lopez stays true to her own style.

The 47-year-old singer was spotted with her mom while hitting stores on the luxury shopping street and wearing Timberland boots, jeans, a Louis Vuitton bag and fur-trim sweater. Lopez is a fan of designer shoes by Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood, but she opted to throw it back to her “Jenny From the Block” era style, circa 2002.

Jennifer Lopez (right) with her mom out shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. Splash

Lopez has a similar love for the boots as her rumored beau, Drake, who shared a photo of himself on Instagram standing in front of a Christmas tree wearing Timberland boots and a Louis Vuitton scarf.

This coming year will be a big one for Lopez when it comes to shoes. Her collaboration with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, is launching in January in select luxury retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores.

