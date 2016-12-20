Jennifer Lawrence’s Starry Aquazzura Sandals Are the Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspiration

The starry style glowed during the actress' "Watch What Happens Live" appearance. Courtesy of NBC Universal

Jennifer Lawrence was a star in more ways than one when she stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday night to catch up with Andy Cohen and promote her new film “Passengers.”

The actress — who wore a glittering black skirt and black top — paired the ensemble with Aquazzura’s “Trinity” sandals, which feature metallic block heels embellished with stars. Lawrence also fielded some interesting questions during a game of “Plead the Fifth.” For more, catch the episode here.

The actress wore the starry style on “Watch What Happens Live.” Courtesy Image

December has been a standout shoe month for the star. Last week, Lawrence arrived to the premiere of “Passengers” in Los Angeles and walked the red carpet in a floor-length Dior gown. Her white tulle dress with an embellished heart detail covered a pair of matching Christian Louboutin heels.

The actress visited “Watch What Happens Live.” Courtesy of NBC Universal

A few days earlier, JLaw hit “Jimmy Kimmel Live” wearing a pantsuit and Francesco Russo asymmetric patent leather pumps.

Earlier this month, Lawrence was at a photo call in Berlin, where she wore the Louboutin’s Neoalto Black lace pointed-toe pumps. She has also donned Nicholas Kirkwood on her whirlwind press tour.

Jennifer Lawrence on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Splash.