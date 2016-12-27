Gwen Stefani Wore Vintage Vivienne Westwood Boots for Christmas Celebrations

Gwen Stefani performing on the "Today" show in July 2016. REX Shutterstock.

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to do Christmas fashion her own way.

The singer was spotted over the weekend wearing a less-than-traditional outfit for Christmas celebrations with her sons and beau Blake Shelton. Stefani wore a plaid miniskirt and oversized gray turtleneck sweater — which doesn’t sound too crazy — but she capped off the look with a pair of Vivienne Westwood’s Pirate boots in white and red.

#gwenstefani @gwenstefani #apollo Source: Daily Mail UK A photo posted by @gwenandblake on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

The boot style was introduced by Westwood in 1981, and various versions over the years have been seen on the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Mischa Barton and more. Stefani actually wore the boots back in 2004 at an MTV Video Music Awards pre-party when she was with her band No Doubt.

Stefani had been in the holiday spirit for a few weeks leading up to Christmas. Earlier this month she was spotted wearing Timberland’s limited release “Nice” red and gold boots.

Gwen Stefani wore a pair of Timberland’s limited release “Nice” boots while in vacation with Blake Shelton. Splash.

