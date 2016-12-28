4 Times Drake and Jennifer Lopez Had the Same Taste in Shoes

By / 48 mins ago
Drake Jennifer Lopez Timberland Boots
Drake and Jennifer Lopez wearing Timberland boots.
Instagram, Splash

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating around the internet that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a couple.

Drake and Lopez put that talk to rest on Tuesday, when they posted a photo of them together on their respective Instagram accounts. While it had no caption, this is all we need to see to know the couple is for real.

Related
The 5 Best Men's Sneakers for Running

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

While these two have music in common, they also share some things when it comes to fashion. They have a mutual love for several styles of shoes, which has us waiting excitedly for the moment when they emerge wearing matching outfits and subsequently send social media into a frenzy. Here, we’ve rounded up four times Lopez and Drake wore really similar shoes.

First up: Timberland’s 6-inch boots. They’re a classic, and J.Lo and Drake know it. Last week, Lopez was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a pair that had her initials monogrammed on the tongue. Drake is also a longtime fan of the boots: He recently wore them to snap a photo in front of a Christmas tree.

Jennifer Lopez Shoe StyleJennifer Lopez shopping in Beverly Hills wearing Timberland boots. Splash
Drake Shoe StyleDrake wearing Timberland boots. Splash

These two also snap up other color variations of the boot, including black and gray.

Jennifer Lopez Shoe StyleJennifer Lopez in gray Timberland boots. Splash
Drake Shoe StyleDrake steps out in black Timberland boots. Splash

When it comes to sporty looks, both Lopez and Drake favor Nike’s athletic styles.

Jennifer Lopez Shoe StyleJennifer Lopez in Nike sneakers. Splash
Drake Shoe StyleDrake in black and white Nike sneakers. Splash

And who doesn’t love a good white sneaker? Drake sticks with Nike’s Air Force 1, while Lopez goes luxe in Buscemi’s high-top sneakers with gold hardware detailing.

Jennifer Lopez Shoe StyleJennifer Lopez in white Buscemi sneakers. Splash
Drake Shoe StyleDrake in white Nike Air Force 1s. Splash

Here’s hoping for a matching shoe moment very soon.

Want more?

This Is What Drake Wears for Christmas

Drake’s Top 10 Sneaker Moments

Jennifer Lopez Wears Timberland Boots for Christmas Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Just Gifted Her Giuseppe Zanotti Heels to Two Very Famous People

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s