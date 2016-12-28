4 Times Drake and Jennifer Lopez Had the Same Taste in Shoes

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating around the internet that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a couple.
Drake and Lopez put that talk to rest on Tuesday, when they posted a photo of them together on their respective Instagram accounts. While it had no caption, this is all we need to see to know the couple is for real.
While these two have music in common, they also share some things when it comes to fashion. They have a mutual love for several styles of shoes, which has us waiting excitedly for the moment when they emerge wearing matching outfits and subsequently send social media into a frenzy. Here, we’ve rounded up four times Lopez and Drake wore really similar shoes.
First up: Timberland’s 6-inch boots. They’re a classic, and J.Lo and Drake know it. Last week, Lopez was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a pair that had her initials monogrammed on the tongue. Drake is also a longtime fan of the boots: He recently wore them to snap a photo in front of a Christmas tree.
These two also snap up other color variations of the boot, including black and gray.
When it comes to sporty looks, both Lopez and Drake favor Nike’s athletic styles.
And who doesn’t love a good white sneaker? Drake sticks with Nike’s Air Force 1, while Lopez goes luxe in Buscemi’s high-top sneakers with gold hardware detailing.
Here’s hoping for a matching shoe moment very soon.
