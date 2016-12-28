4 Times Drake and Jennifer Lopez Had the Same Taste in Shoes

Drake and Jennifer Lopez wearing Timberland boots. Instagram, Splash

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating around the internet that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a couple.

Drake and Lopez put that talk to rest on Tuesday, when they posted a photo of them together on their respective Instagram accounts. While it had no caption, this is all we need to see to know the couple is for real.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

While these two have music in common, they also share some things when it comes to fashion. They have a mutual love for several styles of shoes, which has us waiting excitedly for the moment when they emerge wearing matching outfits and subsequently send social media into a frenzy. Here, we’ve rounded up four times Lopez and Drake wore really similar shoes.

First up: Timberland’s 6-inch boots. They’re a classic, and J.Lo and Drake know it. Last week, Lopez was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a pair that had her initials monogrammed on the tongue. Drake is also a longtime fan of the boots: He recently wore them to snap a photo in front of a Christmas tree.

Jennifer Lopez shopping in Beverly Hills wearing Timberland boots. Splash

Drake wearing Timberland boots. Splash

These two also snap up other color variations of the boot, including black and gray.

Jennifer Lopez in gray Timberland boots. Splash

Drake steps out in black Timberland boots. Splash

When it comes to sporty looks, both Lopez and Drake favor Nike’s athletic styles.

Jennifer Lopez in Nike sneakers. Splash

Drake in black and white Nike sneakers. Splash

And who doesn’t love a good white sneaker? Drake sticks with Nike’s Air Force 1, while Lopez goes luxe in Buscemi’s high-top sneakers with gold hardware detailing.

Jennifer Lopez in white Buscemi sneakers. Splash

Drake in white Nike Air Force 1s. Splash

Here’s hoping for a matching shoe moment very soon.

