This Is What Drake Wears for Christmas

Drake posted this photo on Instagram in front of a Christmas tree. Instagram

Drake is getting ready for Christmas — and he’s wearing the most Drake outfit possible.

In a photo the rapper posted Tuesday on Instagram, he’s wearing a long wool coat, a Louis Vuitton scarf, jeans and a pair of Timberland 6-inch boots. Drake left us with no explanation as to what he was up to, only captioning the photo with a snowflake emoji. While it seems that he’s excited for Christmas, he might be celebrating Hanukkah, too. (His mother is Jewish, and he attended a Jewish day school and had a bar mitzvah.) Perhaps there’s a Hanukkah photo forthcoming?

❄️ A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

Meanwhile, Drake has been at the center of speculation that he’s dating Jennifer Lopez after he showed up at several of her Las Vegas shows.

Want more?

Mariah Carey Poses in Furry Snowboots and a Bikini in Aspen

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit L.A. Children’s Hospital for Christmas

Mariah Carey Rocks 5-Inch Heels for Christmas Lighting

Lea Michele, Kristen Bell and More Celebs Kick Up Their Heels for Santa

What Rihanna, Kanye West and Other Celebrities Bring to Sneaker Brands

Celebrity Statement Shoes: December 2016