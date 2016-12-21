This Is What Drake Wears for Christmas

Drake posted this photo on Instagram in front of a Christmas tree.
Drake is getting ready for Christmas — and he’s wearing the most Drake outfit possible.

In a photo the rapper posted Tuesday on Instagram, he’s wearing a  long wool coat, a Louis Vuitton scarf, jeans and a pair of Timberland 6-inch boots. Drake left us with no explanation as to what he was up to, only captioning the photo with a snowflake emoji. While it seems that he’s excited for Christmas, he might be celebrating Hanukkah, too. (His mother is Jewish, and he attended a Jewish day school and had a bar mitzvah.) Perhaps there’s a Hanukkah photo forthcoming?

Meanwhile, Drake has been at the center of speculation that he’s dating Jennifer Lopez after he showed up at several of her Las Vegas shows.

