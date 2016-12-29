Debbie Reynolds Owned Ruby Slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and $25M in Hollywood Memorabilia

Debbie Reynolds poses with movie costumes in her extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in 2011. Pictured far right is Elizabeth Taylor's racing silks and riding pants from the 1944 film "National Velvet." REX Shutterstock.

Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital today after suffering a medical emergency while planning her daughter Carrie Fisher’s funeral in Beverly Hills, Calif., TMZ reported.

Her condition is described as “fair to serious” only one day after Carrie died in Los Angeles following a heart attack on Friday.

Debbie Reynold’s test pair of Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz .” REX Shutterstock.

Reynolds is an iconic star of the 1950s and ‘60s, best known for her roles in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain” — tap dancing opposite Gene Kelly — and in 1964 she earned an Oscar nomination for the titular part in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Later in her career, Reynolds exercised her many creative pursuits as a cabaret performer, a fashion designer with a namesake line of dresses, and a memorabilia collector who once owned a museum (closed in 1997) full of Hollywood movie treasures.

Debbie Reynolds displays in 1971 some of the costumes from early movies she’s acquired.

Reynolds has earned more than $25 million through sales of items she first bought from MGM in 1970 — spending more than $600,000 at the time on iconic props and costumes, including Charlie Chaplin’s bowler, one of Scarlett O’Hara’s dresses from “Gone With the Wind” and a pair of ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.”

She paid $300 for an off-screen test pair of the glittery shoes worn by Judy Garland, that the studio had in its vaults. In 2011, Reynolds sold the shoes for $690,000 to a private buyer in an auction.

There are four known surviving pairs of the original shoes from the 1939 film. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences received a pair in 2012 — a gift from Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg. The Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., also has a pair, as well as a private collector; the other pair was stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 and its whereabouts remain unknown.