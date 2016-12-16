Here Are the Best Celebrity Shoe Instagrams of the Week

By / December 16, 2016
Ciara Russell Wilson Baby Nikes
A pair of Nike Flex Show TR 5 RW sneakers.
Instagram.

Celebrities took to Instagram this week to capture some memorable shoe moments. See who went to the top of the list with the best Instagram photos.

 

Related
The Best Shoe Moments on the Red Carpet in 2016

Ryan Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday with his wife, Blake Lively, and children by his side. This marks the first public appearance for the couple’s kids.  To the capture the moment, Lively took a shoefie of her Christian Louboutin heels, her daughter James’ Converse kicks and Reynold’s Brunello Cucinelli shoes standing over the Hollywood star.

Ciara posted a photo on her Instagram of a tiny pair of Nike Flex Show TR 5 RW sneakers, which were designed by her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson. The shoes were made for the pregnant singer’s future baby. Wilson’s Nike kids’ training shoe was released last month. The sneakers have the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s nickname “Dangeruss Wilson” across the Velcro straps.

 

Gigi Hadid shared a campaign image of her Stuart Weitzman spring ’17 ad on Instagram. In the ads, shot by Mario Testino, the model is flaunting her figure in nothing but a pair of the label’s Clinger booties in metallic satin, as well as a sneakers and loungewear.

Big thanks to @ugg for my personalized UGG slippers… just in time to keep me warm over the holidays! #Ugg #MB

A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on

 

Twelve-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown was nominated this week for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” While she is still fairly new to the entertainment industry, we have a feeling she will be one to watch on the red carpet during awards season. Millie has already proven to be a shoe lover with this Instagram featuring her personalized Ugg slippers.

One thought on “Here Are the Best Celebrity Shoe Instagrams of the Week

    Reply