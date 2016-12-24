From the Archives: Hollywood & Music Legends’ Weddings From the 1950s and ’60s

View Slideshow Left to right: Julie Andrews and Tony Walton, Grace Kelly, and Brigitte Bardot and Gunther Sachs. REX Shutterstock

The 1956 wedding of Hollywood actress Grace Kelly and Monaco’s Prince Rainier III was one of the most glamorous weddings of that era, and it continues to be a favorite to reminisce.

Kelly wore a gown created by Hollywood costume designer Helen Rose that was adorned with pearls, and her white pumps were also sprinkled with coordinating pearls.

Grace Kelly arrives for her wedding to Prince Rainier in 1956. REX Shutterstock

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier at their wedding in Monaco in 1956. REX Shutterstock

“It was such an incredible affair, and it’s left such a mark on people,” the couple’s son Prince Albert told People earlier this year.

Another wedding that left a mark was that of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 in Newport, R.I. Bouvier wore a gown created by designer Ann Lowe.

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy at their wedding in 1953. REX Shutterstock

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars were married more than just once or twice. In 1959, Elizabeth Taylor married Eddie Fisher — her fourth husband — in Las Vegas. That time around, she wore a green chiffon dress paired with matching green satin pumps.

Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher on their wedding day in 1959 in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock

At her 1966 wedding to Gunther Sachs, French actress was the epitome of chic when she eschewed her shoes to be carried away after her nuptials.

Brigitte Bardot went barefoot at her wedding to Gunther Sachs in 1966. REX Shutterstock

One unconventional wedding outfit came courtesy of Yoko Ono, who married John Lennon in Gibraltar in 1969. She wore white sneakers with white knee-high socks.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who wore sneakers and knee-high socks, after their wedding ceremony at the Rock of Gibraltar in 1969. REX Shutterstock

