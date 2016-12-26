The Shoe Trend Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid Are Loving

View Slideshow Left to right: Emma Stone, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence. REX Shutterstock, Splash

Velvet is one of those fabrications that is instantly associated with winter, much like shearling or fur.

When it comes to shoes, velvet was mostly found on smoking slippers, but not anymore. Designers are using velvet for a whole range of shoe styles, and celebrities are totally embracing it.

This year, velvet has come together with another celeb-favored trend: thigh-high boots. Kourtney Kardashian has rocked a blue pair by Aquazzura with nothing but a T-shirt, and Taylor Swift wore a red pair by Stuart Weitzman to Tommy Hilfiger’s spring ’17 runway show.

Kourtney Kardashian in a Metallica T-shirt and Aquazzura velvet boots. Splash

Taylor Swift in Stuart Weitzman velvet thigh-high boots. Splash

While not all sandals are appropriate for the cold weather, velvet versions work for winter events, as shown by Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

Emma Stone in Gianvito Rossi velvet sandals. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence in Roger Vivier velvet platforms. REX Shutterstock

Velvet booties are beloved by jet-setting models Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Jenner even has a purple velvet pair in her Kendall + Kylie shoe line with her sister Kylie Jenner. The Hadid sisters are partial to Stuart Weitzman’s velvet Clinger style.

Jenner wearing velvet boots from her Kendall + Kylie collection. Splash

Gigi Hadid in a denim jacket, graphic T-shirt, jeans and Stuart Weitzman’s velvet Clinger booties. Splash

Designers will likely continue to get creative with velvet, but one thing we know for sure: It’s here to stay.

Click through the gallery to see more celebs wearing velvet shoes.

Want more?

Celebrities Love Rihanna’s Shoes For Puma

The 9 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2016

16 Velvet Sneakers That Will Have You on Trend This Winter