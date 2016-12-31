5 Celebs Who Are Wearing the Evening-Pajama Trend

Nicole Richie at a Dolce & Gabbana in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock.

It’s a trend that’s easy to get behind. Celebrities are rocking the silk-pajama look for evening outings, and they’ve managed to make this casual approach look effortlessly cool.

Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, Joan Smalls, Rashida Joans and Nicole Richie are among the celebs who have been spotted in the standout style.

Richie picked a floral purple look for a Dolce & Gabbana party earlier this year.

Nicole Richie Rex Shutterstock.

Smalls opted to leave her two-piece pajama set open, pairing it with a lace bralet and peep-toe pumps.

Joan Smalls Rex Shutterstock.

Jones also chose a floral number, making the feminine style appropriate even at a red-carpet event. She topped off the look with pointed-toe pumps.

Rashida Jones Rex Shutterstock.

Gomez was spotted shopping in Santa Monica, Calif., in her silk pajamas.

Selena Gomez shopping in Santa Monica, Calif. Courtesy of Pinterest.

Campbell was bold in a teal style, paired with a black choker necklace and lace-up booties.

Naomi Campbell Rex Shutterstock.

