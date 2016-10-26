Beyoncé and Jay Z Sit Courtside at Warriors-Spurs Game

October 26, 2016
Beyoncé Jay Z L.A. Clippers Game
Beyoncé and Jay Z at an L.A. Clippers game in February.
Splash.

It wouldn’t be NBA opening night without plenty of celebrities in attendance.

Basketball fans Beyoncé and Jay Z took in the game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors, who made it to the NBA finals last season following their record-breaking 73-win season, lost to the Spurs 129-100.

Beyoncé wore a pair of Vetements green sparkly sock boots that feature a unicorn printed on the multicolored heel. The $2,230 boots have Vetements branding across the front. We’ve seen other celebrities, including Rihanna and Rita Ora, rock similar pairs of boots from the cult-favorite label. Beyoncé also wore a jacket from her Ivy Park athleisure line, which sells at Topshop and Nordstrom.

Vetements Green Sock BootsVetements green sock boots. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Khloé Kardashian was also on hand for NBA opening night, but Kardashian was in Cleveland to watch the defending NBA Champions the Cleveland Cavaliers receive their championship rings and play the New York Knicks. Kardashian is reportedly dating Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian went with another set of standout boots: Tom Ford’s over-the-knee python pair. (Rihanna is also a fan.)

💚

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

