Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga Gives Epic Bowie Tribute In Custom Stuart Weitzman

By / February 15, 2016
Lady Gaga 2016 Grammy Awards View Slideshow
Lady Gaga performing a tribute to David Bowie at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
AP Images.

It’s undeniable that David Bowie had a strong influence on Lady Gaga, and tonight she was able to pay tribute to one of her most beloved idols. The superstar just took the stage to honor Bowie — who passed away in January — with a moving tribute.

 

Related
31 Looks That Prove Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Pop Star

Gaga hit the Grammy Awards stage in Stuart Weitzman white lace-ups, looking like Bowie from head-to-toe. She performed a medley of Bowie hits, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Suffragette City” and “Heroes,” in custom Marc Jacobs.

Hair Transplant in
4 hours
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright...

Lady-Gaga-white-Stuart-Weitzman-David-Bowie-shoes

Earlier, Gaga brought the Bowie glam to the red carpet wearing sky-high red platforms paired with a Marc Jacobs ensemble.

Lady Gaga 2016 Grammy AwardsLady Gaga wore sky-high red heels with a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. AP Images.
Lady Gaga 2016 Grammy AwardsA closer look at Lady Gaga’s red platforms. AP Images.

Ahead of her performance, with tears streaming down her face, she posted a video to Instagram captioned “The world loves you, David.” Gaga also showed her admiration for the late singer by getting a portrait of Bowie tattooed on her rib cage.

The world loves you David.

A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

 

According to a release posted by the Grammy organizers, they unanimously felt Gaga was the right fit for a tribute. “We had already booked Lady Gaga on this year’s show, but when David passed — almost in a single moment we knew we had to change direction,” said the show’s executive producer, Ken Ehrlich. “She’s perfect for it.”

@ladygaga and @brandonmaxwell behind-the-scenes at the 2016 #GRAMMYs 💙 rg: @tmagazine

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

 

Gaga is no stranger to the Grammys, and compared to years past, her 2016 red carpet look was tamed.

Other performers of the night included Justin Bieber, Adele and Kendrick Lamar.

Click through the gallery to see more standout shoe moments at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

View Slideshow

Want More?

How David Bowie Has Had A Lasting Influence On Fashion

2016 Grammy Awards: Red Carpet Shoes You Couldn’t See

Grammy Awards 2016: Best Dressed Celebrity Pairs

One thought on “Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga Gives Epic Bowie Tribute In Custom Stuart Weitzman

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a
    lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a
    lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you
    know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply