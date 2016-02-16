Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga Gives Epic Bowie Tribute In Custom Stuart Weitzman

View Slideshow Lady Gaga performing a tribute to David Bowie at the 2016 Grammy Awards. AP Images.

It’s undeniable that David Bowie had a strong influence on Lady Gaga, and tonight she was able to pay tribute to one of her most beloved idols. The superstar just took the stage to honor Bowie — who passed away in January — with a moving tribute.

Gaga hit the Grammy Awards stage in Stuart Weitzman white lace-ups, looking like Bowie from head-to-toe. She performed a medley of Bowie hits, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Suffragette City” and “Heroes,” in custom Marc Jacobs.

Earlier, Gaga brought the Bowie glam to the red carpet wearing sky-high red platforms paired with a Marc Jacobs ensemble.

Lady Gaga wore sky-high red heels with a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. AP Images.

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s red platforms. AP Images.

Ahead of her performance, with tears streaming down her face, she posted a video to Instagram captioned “The world loves you, David.” Gaga also showed her admiration for the late singer by getting a portrait of Bowie tattooed on her rib cage.

According to a release posted by the Grammy organizers, they unanimously felt Gaga was the right fit for a tribute. “We had already booked Lady Gaga on this year’s show, but when David passed — almost in a single moment we knew we had to change direction,” said the show’s executive producer, Ken Ehrlich. “She’s perfect for it.”

Gaga is no stranger to the Grammys, and compared to years past, her 2016 red carpet look was tamed.

Other performers of the night included Justin Bieber, Adele and Kendrick Lamar.

