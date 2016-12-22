How You Can Design a Pair of Fenty Puma Creepers With Rihanna

Rihanna at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. REX Shutterstock

This could be the chance of a lifetime for Rihanna fans.

In an effort to raise money for her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna is offering the chance to win several prizes. The contests run through Dec. 31, and entrants can choose to donate a range of dollar amounts that coordinate to a certain number of entries. The highest is a $1,000 donation, which would allow you 250 entries.

For those who haven’t been able to get their hands on a pair of her Fenty Puma Creepers, this is your opportunity. One of the contests would not only award the winner with the entire line of Creepers that have been released, but also the chance to design a custom pair with Rihanna herself. The Creeper was named the Footwear News Shoe of the Year at the FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 29.

Rihanna arrives at the FNAAs wearing Fenty Puma Creepers. REX Shutterstock

Upon accepting her award, Rihanna said, “I didn’t expect people to love it the way I do, and the way they’ve supported it means so much to me.”

There’s also another shoe-related prize in the contest. During her Anti World Tour, Rihanna wore a pair of custom chaps created by Giuseppe Zanotti. One lucky winner will get their own pair of the canvas thigh-highs.

Rihanna backstage during a concert wearing Giuseppe Zanotti custom boots. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti.

There are also opportunities to win a box of Rihanna’s collection of socks for Stance, a pair of Dior sunglasses signed by the singer and a vinyl box set containing all eight of her albums.

Rihanna created the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation supports education programs around the world.

