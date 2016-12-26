10 Chic Gym Shoes To Kickstart Your New Year’s Resolution

View Slideshow Athletic Propulsion Labs gold and silver TechLoom Pro, $160. Courtesy of brand.

The key to starting off 2017 on a healthy note? Having the right gear to do it. If your New Year’s resolution is to adhere to a strict gym routine, then you’ll appreciate this roundup of 10 chic training shoes that you can actually exercise in.

Of course, nobody has mastered the fashion-meets-performance field like Athletic Propulsion Labs. The athletic brand, run by brothers Ryan and Adam Goldston, has a silver and gold TechLoom Pro style that almost feels too nice to sweat in.



Puma Ignite Evoknit sneaker, $130; Puma.com

True sportswear brands have also upped their design game this season, offering performance shoes that have a serious fashion spin. For instance: Puma’s Ignite Evoknit sneaker with sock lining could easily be worn with jeans. Over at Adidas, the Adidas by Stella McCartney floral-printed Pure Boost sneaker is a refined option.

If running is more your speed, check out our guide of 7 new running shoes you need to own now.

For more chic running shoes, click through the gallery.

