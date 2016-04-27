Skechers Sues Bernie Mev Distributor For Patent Infringement

By / April 27, 2016
Skech-Air 2.0 Cyclones Style
Skech-Air 2.0 Cyclones Style
Courtesy of brand.

Skechers USA Inc. is going after small comfort brand Bernie Mev to protect its Skech-Air line.

According to a filing made in the California Central District Court, Skechers filed the complaint against Mev’s distributor company, Eliya Inc., for allegedly marketing and selling the Bernie Mev Gummies line, which Skechers says copied its patented soles.

Related
Here's Why Retail Will Struggle This Spring

Skechers said that it saw the infringing soles last fall and it approached Elyia to stop the sales. Skechers said that in a settlement “Eliya represented and warranted that it has not sold or otherwise imported into the U.S. any products that use the designs claimed in the Skechers patents. Eliya also promised not to sell or otherwise import into the U.S. shoes that use the designs claimed in the Skechers patents.”

business marketing
12 hours
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the simplest...

The Skech-Air line’s sole of semi-opaque, pillow-like cells were patented in 2012. The firm argues that the Bernie Mev Gummies Gem, Charm and Victoria styles infringe on the Skechers patent.

Skechers is seeking part of Eliya’s profits from the sales, and also has requested damages and attorneys fees.

“Considering our investment in the Skech-Air by Skechers product lines … we will not allow anyone to infringe on our valuable intellectual properties. We plan on taking similar action against any company that develops any products that infringe on the patents and trade dress of the Skech-Air by Skechers product line or any of our other popular product lines, and any retailer that sells the Bernie Mev Gummies style,” said Skechers CFO David Weinberg in a release.

Footwear News has reached out to Bernie Mev for comment.

It’s an interesting turn of events. Comfort brand Bernie Mev, which rose in notoriety for its unique elastic-band woven uppers, has itself inspired many brands in the past.

One thought on “Skechers Sues Bernie Mev Distributor For Patent Infringement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to understand of.

    I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks consider
    worries that they just don’t know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects
    , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.

    Thank you

    Reply