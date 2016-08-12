Comfort Shoe Retailer The Walking Company Acquires Direct-To-Consumer FootSmart

By / August 12, 2016
Dansko Sandals
Both FootSmart and The Walking Company carry shoes by Dansko.
Thomas Iannaccone.

The Walking Company, Westlake Village, Calif., a specialty retailer of comfort footwear, today announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based FootSmart, a division of Benchmark Brands Inc., through a  UCC Article 9 asset purchase conducted by national commercial bank.

Founded in 1989, FootSmart is a direct retailer of foot and lower body health products that sold products through an ecommerce site and mail-order catalog operation, which according to The Walking Co., is facing financial issues.

Related
How Kenneth Cole Is Charting New Territory With a Comfort Retailer

FootSmart will be rebuilt to offer customers a more compelling product assortment and more advanced online shopping experience, according to The Walking Company. The catalog program will immediately be suspended and excess inventory liquidated. FootSmart’s ecommerce site will be relaunched in spring ’17 on an updated platform with improved mobile capabilities and a customer loyalty program.

william tyson
52 mins
Gel Callus Cushions !! OMG We need them and cannot find anything similar . Makes walking very...
Joan Schmitt
3 months
I do not shop on-line, nor do I do phone orders! Have shopped for years at Foot...
docsroc
4 months
I'm sorry to see that this transition has been made. For years I purchased products from Footsmart...

“We are excited to expand our business and confident this will accelerate our growth, build our omni-channel selling strategy and provide significant benefits to our customers and vendors,” said Andrew Feshbach, CEO of The Walking Company. “There is a strong alignment between our companies and customer bases, and this strategic acquisition will allow us to offer the most comprehensive product assortment and shopping experience in the comfort footwear category.”

FootSmart will operate as a distinct business within The Walking Company portfolio.

There will be an informational meeting on the acquisition for vendors at the FN Platofrm show next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Aug. 15.

3 thoughts on “Comfort Shoe Retailer The Walking Company Acquires Direct-To-Consumer FootSmart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. I’m sorry to see that this transition has been made. For years I purchased products from Footsmart and was always satisfied. I now understand why a product that I’ve purchased for years (graduated support stockings) is no longer available. I hope that the new company will fulfill the needs of Footsmart customers.

    Reply

  2. I do not shop on-line, nor do I do phone orders! Have shopped for years at Foot Smart for shoes and support socks. HOW am I going to get them now? You have shut out a whole group of customers. Sent an order in Aug. which I wrote up myself with a check. Never received anything nor did the check get cashed. When I call Cust. Serv. I get no consolation. Please give us back a catalog with an order blank. Not Everyone shops on-line!!! The Suit that decided to stop catalogs, made a bad decision!

    Reply

  3. Gel Callus Cushions !! OMG We need them and cannot find anything similar . Makes walking very difficult. Also the ACORN Slippers that are cushy on the soles. Cannot find anything like them either. Help Help Help!

    Reply