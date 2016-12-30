Enraged Customer Gets Punched Out of Steve Madden Store By Manager During Sale

Interior of a Steve Madden store. REX Shutterstock.

A brawl that unfolded at a Steve Madden store in South Florida gives new meaning to door buster sales.

Video footage recorded Wednesday at the retailer’s outpost in Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Fla., shows the moment when a manager ejected a bargain-hungry customer from the store with a punch to the face after she refused to leave and matters escalated into a physical exchange.

The brawl erupted at the shop around 5:30 p.m. after store employees asked customers to exit following a computer malfunction, said WINZ 940-AM radio personality Andy Slater, who recorded the incident.

But a tourist from Switzerland remained undaunted — trying to edge her way further inside while a male employee attempted to block her from entering.

An onlooker — who was also eager to partake in the sales — voiced her support for the shopper: “We were waiting for 45 minutes,” she said.

The deal seeker continued to rush the door and demanded an explanation why the store temporarily closed, the video showed.

“I’ll explain it to you when you back away from my face,” a male staff member explained.

Things intensified when a female manager approached the door and exchanged words with her, to which the irate woman responded by emptying her bottle of water on the manager’s head.

That’s when the manager landed a right hook to her face — twice.

“I’m going to sue you. Are you crazy?” the stunned shopper said. “You hit me like you’re crazy. I’m going to sue you.”

Police said the women are not pressing charges, reports NBC Miami.

Representatives for Steve Madden said in a statement the company is investigating the matter.

“Steve Madden is committed to a culture of mutual respect, and we are in the process of thoroughly investigating the events that led to this unfortunate incident. We look forward to providing updates once we have completed our investigation.”