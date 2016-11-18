Ivanka Trump Responds to Shoes.com Boycott

Ivanka Trump Courtesy photo.

Ivanka Trump has responded to a decision by Shoes.com earlier this week to drop her brand from its website.

“While Shoes.com was an inconsequential part of our business, they were not fulfilling their end of the contract and parting was inevitable,” a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand said in an email statement to Footwear News today.

Earlier this week, Shoes.com announced via Twitter that it had removed all of Ivanka Trump’s merchandise from its site after customers threatened to boycott the e-tailer for carrying Trump-branded product.

Shoes.com had appeared on a now-infamous online list started by Shannon Coulter, a marketing specialist in California. Coulter, the woman behind the #grabyourwallet campaign on Twitter, composed a Google Doc listing several companies — including Marshalls and TJ Maxx — that carried Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump’s clothing and accessories lines and encouraged others to join her in boycotting the retail stores. (Coulter started the boycott following the release of a 2005 video in which Donald Trump made sexually aggressive statements about women.)

After it announced its decision to discontinue carrying Ivanka Trump product, Shoes.com was removed from the list.

In the days following the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Coulter’s boycott list had been quickly expanding.

The election’s outcome, it seems, only fueled the anti-Trump momentum, and Coulter added publications such as Forbes.com, People and The National Enquirer to the boycotting list, describing the media outlets as “supportive of Trump.” In addition to major department stores such as Nordstrom, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Dillards, retailers such as DSW, Perfumania and Burlington Coat Factory are also on the Google Doc.

New Balance — which has been trying to clear its name after comments made by a company spokesperson were largely interpreted as pro-Donald Trump — is the first shoe brand to make the list.

While Shoes.com has become the first company on the list to publicly address the fallout, department stores have been mum on whether the nationwide calls for a boycott of Trump brands is making them reconsider carrying Trump-branded product.