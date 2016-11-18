Ivanka Trump Responds to Shoes.com Boycott

By / November 18, 2016
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump
Courtesy photo.

Ivanka Trump has responded to a decision by Shoes.com earlier this week to drop her brand from its website.

While Shoes.com was an inconsequential part of our business, they were not fulfilling their end of the contract and parting was inevitable,” a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand said in an email statement to Footwear News today.

Earlier this week, Shoes.com announced via Twitter that it had removed all of Ivanka Trump’s merchandise from its site after customers threatened to boycott the e-tailer for carrying Trump-branded product.

mandii99
28 mins
I am SO proud of shoes.com for ceasing to carry the 'Ivanka Trump Brand'. Following this notice,...
Alexander Imamethhed (@amethalicious)
1 month
you mean the poor Chinese gals making her clothing? How thoughtful of your whiteness.
Alexander Imamethhed (@amethalicious)
1 month
yep, but at least she has respect for herself and her daughters unlike you who wouldnt mind...

Shoes.com had appeared on a now-infamous online list started by Shannon Coulter, a marketing specialist in California. Coulter, the woman behind the #grabyourwallet campaign on Twitter, composed a Google Doc listing several companies — including Marshalls and TJ Maxx — that carried Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump’s clothing and accessories lines and encouraged others to join her in boycotting the retail stores. (Coulter started the boycott following the release of a 2005 video in which Donald Trump made sexually aggressive statements about women.)

After it announced its decision to discontinue carrying Ivanka Trump product, Shoes.com was removed from the list.

In the days following the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Coulter’s boycott list had been quickly expanding.

The election’s outcome, it seems, only fueled the anti-Trump momentum, and Coulter added publications such as Forbes.com, People and The National Enquirer to the boycotting list, describing the media outlets as “supportive of Trump.” In addition to major department stores such as Nordstrom, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Dillards, retailers such as DSW, Perfumania and Burlington Coat Factory are also on the Google Doc.

New Balance — which has been trying to clear its name after comments made by a company spokesperson were largely interpreted as pro-Donald Trump — is the first shoe brand to make the list.

While Shoes.com has become the first company on the list to publicly address the fallout, department stores have been mum on whether the nationwide calls for a boycott of Trump brands is making them reconsider carrying Trump-branded product.

9 thoughts on “Ivanka Trump Responds to Shoes.com Boycott

  1. Really? Someone has so much time on their hands they count the times Kate Middleton wears the same outfit! You need professional help!!! Kate is a class act and I hope she keeps wearing that outfit.

    Reply

  2. For someone who was so offended by comments made towards women, it’s so hypocritical to hurt a fellow woman’s business simply by association. If this does hurt the company to a point where it has to close the business down, at the end of the day Ivanka will still be a multimillionaire married to another multimillionaire. Who this campaign is really hurting are the people working for this company that could potentially lose their jobs if the company takes a financial hit. I guess Coulter didn’t think this all the way through.

    Reply

  4. Shannon Coulter is a cry baby, and a sore loser.. to be associated with anything she’s pushing makes you the same type of cry baby pain in the butt…grow up and get a life loser…

    Reply

  5. Awwww does your butt hurt? The little fairies dont like our choice to save America from the criminal democrat element. You just lost 75% of your business dumbass. Do you think democrats are buying your shoes with foodstamps? Republicans and independants are your base, none of whom will ever support you again.

    Reply

  6. I am SO proud of shoes.com for ceasing to carry the ‘Ivanka Trump Brand’. Following this notice, which I then found laughable and, as per the “righteous indignation of all persons/things Trump,” Ivanka’s press release stated that: “shoes.com is an inconsequential business that was not fulfilling their end of the contract and that parting was inevitable.”The only way we, the regular, ordinary every day consumers (of whom there are millions) can boycott this outrageous Family name and their business ventures (among other things) is to establish the fact that we refuse to purchase any product that bears the Trump name. Additionally, and more importantly, are the companies such as yours who choose to stop selling Trump products altogether (once any legal contracts have expired) will raise your stature, initiate a positive outcome and show ordinary Americans that shoes.com is Pro Women. Thank you.

    Reply