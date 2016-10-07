13 Columbus Day Shoe Sales to Take Advantage of This Weekend

ShoeBuy.com
Oct. 7-11
Up to 75% off select fall styles
Where: Online
Kenneth Cole
Oct. 7-10
Additional 30% off sitewide with code 1492, plus up to 60% off sale items
Where: Online only
Steve Madden
Oct. 7-10
Buy one, get one 50% off with checkout code BOGO50
Where: In stores and online
Baretraps
Oct. 7-11
15% off with checkout code 1492
Where: Online
Bernardo
Oct. 10
Free 2-day shipping with checkout code SHIP2ME
Where: Online
Coldwater Creek
Now through Oct. 10
Up to 50% off select fall styles & up to 65% off on sale & outlet items
Where: Online
Latino
Oct. 7-11
15% off sitewide with checkout code 1492
Where: Online
Summit
Now through Oct. 10 (midnight EST)
An extra $10 off every pair of shoes on sale
Where: Online
Saks Fifth Avenue
Now through Oct. 9
Friends & Family Sale: 25% off clothing, apparel & shoes
Where: Online and in stores
Lord & Taylor
Now through Oct. 10 (midnight ET)
20% off regular, sale and clearance items with checkout code COLUMBUS
Where: Online and in stores
Famous Footwear
Now through Oct. 10
15% off entire purchase with code FALLYALL (not valid for some brands)
Where: In store, online and at Famous Footwear outlets
DSW
Now through Oct. 10
An additional $10, $20 or $40 off entire purchase with checkout code FALLSAVINGS
Where: Online only
Macy’s
Now through Oct. 10
Free shipping for orders of $50 or more
Where: Online
