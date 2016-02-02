Coach Set To Open ‘Coach House’ on Fifth Avenue In New York City

By / February 2, 2016
Coach Pre-Fall 2016 Shoes
Patent lace-up boots with a shearling tongue.
Courtesy Image.

To celebrate Coach‘s 75th anniversary, the brand will open a flagship store at 685 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

In addition, a Stuart Weitzman flagship store will open adjacent to the shop. Both are expected to open this fall.

“Our intention is to create a true ‘Coach House’, celebrating Coach’s heritage and history of craftsmanship,” CEO Victor Luis said in a statement. “With a bespoke façade and modern luxury interior, it will provide an appropriate showcase for the full expression of our women’s and men’s collections, including bags, small leather goods, footwear and ready-to-wear, in addition to a full range of customization and leather services. We will also be opening a separate, adjacent Stuart Weitzman flagship store, bringing the two brands to one iconic location.”

The 20,000-sq.-ft. space will be designed by Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers, in partnership with William Sofield, designer and president of Studio Sofield. The space will include a shopping salon and “craftsmanship bar.” The interior will also feature a mahogany staircase, warm lighting and vintage and bespoke furniture on three levels.

“We’re especially excited about the expected opening of this prominent New York location, a true House for the Coach brand in this important global fashion capital,” said Andre Cohen, North America president, in a release. “We’re confident that our new modern-luxury store environment, showcasing Coach’s rich heritage and commitment to craftsmanship, along with product designed by Stuart Vevers, will be warmly embraced by the discerning New York shopper and international visitors alike.”

Stuart Weitzman added, “We are very excited to have a true window on the world for our brand on Fifth Avenue, an address that is globally synonymous with fashion and luxury.”

