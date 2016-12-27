These Men Looked Miserable During ‘Boxing Day Shopping Hell’

The line at Next on Oxford Street in London on Boxing Day. REX Shutterstock.

Shopaholics were out in droves on Boxing Day — and along with them were the men in their life, of which some looked uninspired by today’s frenzy at many retailers across the U.K. and its former and current territories.

Much like Black Friday in the United States (the day after Thanksgiving), many people have the next day after Christmas off and indulge in retail therapy at steep discounts.

According to retail data company Springboard, compared to last year, online shopping is up 11.5 percent and foot traffic at retailers is down by 6 percent, reports Reuters. Even so, lines were long and enthusiasm was running short for some shoppers and their male companions.

“Happy wife, happy life” appeared to be the mantra of one male in the handbag department at London’s Miu Miu flagship— but he let his true thoughts be known on Instagram. “Boxing Day shopping hell,” he captioned a candid picture of a forlorn-looking man who had his arms crossed, standing behind a woman.

Meanwhile, a youngster at menswear shop Oi Polloi couldn’t hide his lack of enthusiasm while taking a seat. “Tyler getting relaxed whilst I had a look through the sale stuff,” read the photo caption on Instagram. A commenter pointed out that the boy looked weary: “Tell Tyler to put a smile on his face,” he remarked.

In North West London at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, a shopper hid behind his smirk and captioned a selfie with some snarky words after his parents brought him along on little sleep. “So after spending the xmas night dealing with relatives and waking up today slightly glum due to my inability to sleep & negative thoughts in circulation my ma and pa thought it would be a grand idea to take me boxing day shopping……..alright wtf are you up to parents?! #boxingday#boxingdaysales.”

At Harrods, women were seen on their feet hunting for sales while a group of five men appeared to be fatigued — anchored to a couch with drowsy expressions, an onlooker shared on Instagram.