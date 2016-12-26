‘Total Chaos’ for Bargain Hunters on Boxing Day as Shoppers Line Up for Sales

Shoppers at a Christian Louboutin store on Boxing Day. REX Shutterstock.

The lines were long and but the tempers were much shorter for shoppers on Boxing Day.

Bargain hunters made their annual pilgrimage en masse today at popular shopping centers throughout Canada, England and many former British territories — all lured by steep sales on the holiday, which falls the day after Christmas.

#boxingdaysales #stuckintraffic #couldntshop #crazyness #backtohome A photo posted by Muhammad Umar Farooq (@umar.farooq86) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:37am PST

Similarly to Black Friday in the United States (the day after Thanksgiving), many people have the next day after Christmas off and partake in retail therapy at steep discounts.

According to retail data company Springboard, compared to last year, online shopping is up 11.5 percent and foot traffic at retailers is down by 6 percent, reports Reuters.

I am almost certain every man, woman, and child in Canada is inside this mall right now. #boxingday #boxingdaysales #boxingdaysale A photo posted by Michelle Tellock (@mtellock) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:42am PST

Still, the extra elbowroom in stores was hardly noticeable for some consumers who vented on social media.

“Total chaos at the Gals today…. happy Boxing Day l,” a shopper at Montreal’s CF Galeries d’Anjou luxury shopping plaza captioned a selfie, noting several grievances in his hastags: “shoving, pushing, people complain they have money.”

#salesrush #sales #xmas #christmassales #boxingdaysales #boxingday #woodgreen #northlondon #londoncity #london A video posted by Jay Bees (@jbees1) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:41am PST

오늘은 박싱데이. 8시부터 줄이 바글바글. #selfridges #london A video posted by @modudada on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:11am PST

Also in Canada, CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s was bustling with business. “I am almost certain every man, woman, and child in Canada is inside this mall right now. #boxingday,” a peeved bargain hunter captioned an Instagram photo of a tightly packed mall.

Across the pond, the shopping frenzy was in full force. At a North London streetwear store, shoppers were shoulder-to-shoulder trying to navigate the aisles, an Instagram video revealed. “Sales rush,” the user captioned the clip.

#boxingdaysales#london#gucci#que#nowaygirl#lovevanna❤️ A photo posted by Vanna Iattoni -Jaukovic-uk (@ivanavannajaukovic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:44am PST

The scene didn’t look much different from the hectic store shuffle at London’s Westfield Stratford City. “Welcome to westfield…” read an Instagram video caption.

The madness wasn’t just inside — it was just as chaotic on the streets. Highlighting the gridlock, an Intagram user said in a series of hashtags that he was “stuck in traffic” and “couldn’t shop,” so he decided to go “back to home.”

Our boxing day activities #harrods #selfridges #bondstreet #หมดแรงหมดพลังสั้นๆว่าพังคะ A photo posted by Krid Jui (@jay_you_i) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:15am PST

There was plenty of room for tap dancing on the streets — literally — outside Harrods, where performers clad in tuxedos entertained shoppers in the queue.

Lines wrapped around street blocks, an Instagram user complained. “Boxing day at Harrods. Full of people!!!!! I almost died,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, inside the store chaos wasn’t spared. A shopper seen in an Instagram photo rummaged through apparel and shoes that were scattered on the sales floor.

#BoxingDay2016 This is called #The Queue 😂😂😂 #selfridges #oxfordstreet #london Day 6 #azrulmegtravelUK2016 #meg26122016 A photo posted by @myrzelasabtu on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:33am PST

A shopper outside of Selfridges took the madness in stride, pointing out the novelty of the situation. “This is called #The Queue 😂😂😂 #selfridges #oxfordstreet #london,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the line, adding laughing emoji icons.