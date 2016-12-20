Holiday Markets Ramp Up Security After Deadly Berlin Christmas Market Attack

People react near the scene of a possible terrorism act in Berlin. REX Shutterstock.

The impact of a possible terror attack in Germany this week is already being felt around the world as security officials at Christmas markets and other high-traffic areas in New York and other major U.S. cities ramp up their efforts.

While NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said on “CBS This Morning” that he doesn’t “see any specific credible threat either going towards the holiday season or in New York,” the department confirmed that it has sent more than 500 uniformed cops in counterterrorism details to patrol New York City streets.

“The NYPD is monitoring the events in Germany and around the world today,” the New York Police Department said in a statement. “The department has moved highly trained teams, including the Critical Response Command, to high-profile locations around New York City. In the coming days, we will look to learn more about what occurred to inform the NYPD’s operations, deployments, and training of officers.”

According to German officials, a truck that plowed through a crowded Christmas market Monday in Berlin killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50 others was likely an act of terror.

Flowers are seen near the crime scene in Berlin. REX Shutterstock.

According to Berlin police, the truck, owned by a Polish company, “was steered deliberately into the crowd.”

Authorities detained a man whom they suspect to be the truck’s driver soon after the attack but said this morning that they may have arrested the wrong person and that those responsible for the deadly attack could still be at large. (A passenger in the truck — identified by police as a Polish citizen — was also among the dead.)

German officials say that they are now on “high alert,” and some security officials have hinted that the incident could portend further attacks.

The past year has been a tough one for Europe, which has seen a heightened level of terrorist activity.

In November 2015, Paris experienced one of the bloodiest attacks in recent Western history after a string of bombings and mass shootings left 130 people dead. Bombings in Brussels followed in March, and on Bastille Day, France’s national day, a large truck deliberately rammed into a large celebration in the coastal city of Nice.