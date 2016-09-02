Golden Goose Responds To Sneaker Controversy

By / September 2, 2016
Golden Goose Distressed Superstar Sneakers
Luxury footwear brand Golden Goose is coming under fire for selling expensive pre-distressed sneakers.
Barneys New York

Earlier this week, luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose came under fire for what some critics labeled “poverty appropriation” after a social media post highlighting the brand’s $585 Distressed Superstar sneakers went viral.

Detractors argued that the intentionally destroyed Italian-made sneakers were insulting to homeless and poor people, an issue that was further magnified by the exorbitant retail price and the fact that the shoes were stocked at high-end retailers such as Barneys.

Related
7 Stylish Sneakers for Brides to Wear at the Reception

Golden Goose has responded to the controversy, explaining that it has proudly featured pre-distressed footwear and apparel in its collections for years. Furthermore, Golden Goose says that the Distressed Superstar sneakers at the center of the controversy were designed as an homage to the West Coast’s rich skateboard culture.

Anonymous
1 hour
rekt
Anonymous
4 months
I don't know where to start. Just like anything else in life, if you want to pay...
Kris
4 months
Way to be so oblivious that they don't even get why they're crazy. No one would have...

Golden Goose Distressed Superstar SneakersThe Golden Goose Distressed Superstar sneakers feature pre-destroyed details and duct tape. Barneys New York

“The company, which launched in 2000 with a customized re-edition of vintage denim items … is actually proud to highlight its pioneering role in the booming of the distressed look, one of the current biggest trends in fashion,” Golden Goose told US in a statement.

“The duct-tape reinforcements appearing on the [Distressed Superstar Sneakers] style pay homage to the West Coast’s skater culture — professional skaters, who inspired the brand’s shoe collections from the beginning, use to repair their shoes with the same kind of tape,” the statement continued.

Since the story broke earlier this week, it’s been picked up by numerous outlets, so it will be interesting to see if Golden Goose is able to capitalize on the attention the way Under Armour was able to do in the wake of the “Chef” Curry Two Low backlash earlier this summer.

 

3 thoughts on “Golden Goose Responds To Sneaker Controversy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Way to be so oblivious that they don’t even get why they’re crazy. No one would have a problem with the shoe itself if it didn’t cost more than some peoples’ rent. If someone wants to buy distressed stuff, that’s on them. People think it’s crazy they’re trying to sell trash shoes for $585 a pair when people literally duct tape their shoes bc they can’t afford another pair. Buying expensive garbage shoes isn’t luxury; it’s stupidity. Oooooof.

    Reply

    1. I don’t know where to start. Just like anything else in life, if you want to pay more for a higher quality item, you are going to have to pay a higher price. If you want to buy cheap made Chinese goods, you have your Payless Shoes, or you can even spend $300-400 for a sweatshop made Nike Sneaker with Chinese leather. Yes, these are a distressed pair, but what is lost among the faux-rage is that a couple made these shoes in their home. This is not a large corporation exploiting children to make products. Secondly you are paying for a high quality Italian leather. Look online at the suede you would normally find on shoes, this is a higher grade, you can see it in the nap of the hide. Finally the dye work is great. Where is all the rage at people paying $500 for Nike Jordan’s or the latest yeezy’s?

      Would I buy this pair of shoes? Definitely not. But can I appreciate the work that went into making a pair like this. I actually own a pair of their shoes for around $200 on discount so I can attest the quality, do I think you should go out and spend $600 on these? Fuck no.

      Reply