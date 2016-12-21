The Most Talked-About Ad Campaigns of the Year

Reebok

Ronda Rousey in her spot for Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok.

The brand’s “Be More Human” initiative continued in 2016 with new phases starring Reebok ambassador Ronda Rousey and its latest partner, Gigi Hadid. It also launched “Hunt Greatness” with NFL star J.J. Watt as an extension of Reebok’s call to “be more human.”

Balmain

Balmain’s fall 2016 ad campaign starring Kanye West and Joan Smalls. Instagram.

Olivier Rousteing went outside the box for Balmain’s fall ’16 ad campaign by creating a film/music video with Kanye West’s “Wolves” song. The campaign — directed by Steven Klein with creative direction from Pascal Dangin — starred the rapper and wife Kim Kardashian, along with models Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn and Josephine Skriver.

Ugg

Vic Mensa featured in Ugg campaign for Footaction in Neumel style. Courtesy of brand.

Ugg named Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its global women’s brand ambassador in April this year. The model and actress was featured in the fall campaign for the Classic II, marking the brand’s biggest relaunch. She currently stars in the Ugg holiday campaign. Rapper Vic Mensa was also added to the Ugg roster as a men’s ambassador, while style influencer Alexa Chung was tapped to art-direct a new campaign in October.

Vans

“The Story of Vans” campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Vans released “The Story of Vans” campaign as a tribute to its 50th anniversary in March. The visual package, made up of five short stories, combined a mix of animation methods to highlight iconic moments from the brand’s history. Professional skateboarders Jeff Grosso and Tony Alva lent their voices, with other narrators including Chuck D of Public Enemy and actress Chloe Sevigny.

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo fall ’16 ad campaign. Courtesy of brand.

The luxury brand marked its 20th anniversary with a star-studded fall ’16 campaign. In an effort to include women of different ages and backgrounds who embody the brand spirit, Jimmy Choo tapped seven models: Amber Valletta, Sasha Pivovarova, Milla Jovovich, Lexi Boling, Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes and Xiao Wen Ju.’

Want more?

How Regular People Outshined Pros in Nike’s Best Ads of 2016

How Adidas Became Yahoo Finance’s Sports Business of the Year

The Most Beautiful Shoes of the Year