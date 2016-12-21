The Fashion Industry Power Players Who Made the Biggest Career Moves in 2016

Raf Simons Courtesy of Calvin Klein.

Call it life imitating art: This year, some of fashion’s biggest names switched up their résumés almost as often as they changed their style.

The shakeup at Versace, the changing of the guard at Stuart Weitzman and Phil Knight’s end-of-an-era retirement are just a few of the headline-making power plays of 2016.

Here’s a recap of the biggest industry moves of the past year.

★ Calvin Klein names Raf Simons chief creative officer

★ Peter Copping exits Oscar de la Renta

★ Stuart Weitzman hands over design reins to Giovanni Morelli; Wendy Kahn becomes CEO & brand president of Stuart Weitzman

★ Marco Gobbetti named CEO of Burberry Group; Christopher Bailey becomes president

★ Terry Lundgren to retire from Macy’s

★ Maria Grazia Chiuri’s leaves Valentino and heads to Christian Dior; Pierpaolo Piccioli becomes Valentino’s creative director

★ Phil Knight retires from Nike

★ Tim Belk steps down as Belk CEO

★ Buscemi taps Rebecca Damavandi as CEO

★ Dave Dombrow leaves Nike and returns to Under Armour

★ Design director Angelo Ruggeri exits Sergio Rossi

★ Shakeup at Versace: Jonathan Akeroyd named CEO, Gian Giacomo Ferraris out

★ Dave Powers to succeed Angel Martinez as Deckers CEO

★ Tod’s creative director Alessandra Facchinetti exits

Alessandra Facchinetti Giovanni Giannoni/Fairchild.

★ Furla CEO Eraldo Poletto steps down and heads to Ferragamo; Michele Norsa ends 10-year role as Ferragamo’s chief

★ Massimiliano Giornetti leaves Salvatore Ferragamo

★ Emmanuel Gintzburger named CEO of Alexander McQueen

★ Anthony Vaccarello departs Versus Versace and takes creative talents to Saint Laurent, succeeding Hedi Slimane

★ Fred Mossler leaves Zappos

Fred Mossler (left) and Tony Hsieh.

★ Converse head Jim Calhoun exits in Nike reshuffle

★ Justin O’Shea named creative director of Brioni, leaves within months

★ Adidas names Kasper Rorsted CEO, succeeding Herbert Hainer

★ VF Corp. names Steve Rendle CEO

★ Joel Oblonsky leaves Ralph Lauren after 10 years

★ Jonathan Saunders named DVF chief creative officer

★ Iconix names John Haugh CEO

★ Gary Champion rejoins Clarks Americas as president