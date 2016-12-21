The Fashion Industry Power Players Who Made the Biggest Career Moves in 2016

Raf Simons Calvin Klein
Raf Simons


Call it life imitating art: This year, some of fashion’s biggest names switched up their résumés almost as often as they changed their style.

The shakeup at Versace, the changing of the guard at Stuart Weitzman and Phil Knight’s end-of-an-era retirement are just a few of the headline-making power plays of 2016.

Here’s a recap of the biggest industry moves of the past year.

Calvin Klein names Raf Simons chief creative officer

Peter Copping exits Oscar de la Renta

Stuart Weitzman hands over design reins to Giovanni Morelli; Wendy Kahn becomes CEO & brand president of Stuart Weitzman

Marco Gobbetti named CEO of Burberry Group; Christopher Bailey becomes president

Terry Lundgren to retire from Macy’s

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s leaves Valentino and heads to Christian Dior; Pierpaolo Piccioli becomes Valentino’s creative director

Phil Knight retires from Nike

Tim Belk steps down as Belk CEO

★ Buscemi taps Rebecca Damavandi as CEO

Dave Dombrow leaves Nike and returns to Under Armour

★ Design director Angelo Ruggeri exits Sergio Rossi

Shakeup at Versace: Jonathan Akeroyd named CEO, Gian Giacomo Ferraris out

Dave Powers to succeed Angel Martinez as Deckers CEO

★ Tod’s creative director Alessandra Facchinetti exits

★ Furla CEO Eraldo Poletto steps down and heads to Ferragamo; Michele Norsa ends 10-year role as Ferragamo’s chief

Massimiliano Giornetti leaves Salvatore Ferragamo

Emmanuel Gintzburger named CEO of Alexander McQueen

Anthony Vaccarello departs Versus Versace and takes creative talents to Saint Laurent, succeeding Hedi Slimane

Fred Mossler leaves Zappos

★ Converse head Jim Calhoun exits in Nike reshuffle

Justin O’Shea named creative director of Brioni, leaves within months

Adidas names Kasper Rorsted CEO, succeeding Herbert Hainer

★ VF Corp. names Steve Rendle CEO

Joel Oblonsky leaves Ralph Lauren after 10 years

Jonathan Saunders named DVF chief creative officer

★ Iconix names John Haugh CEO

Gary Champion rejoins Clarks Americas as president

