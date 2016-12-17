People Are Tearing Apart Ivanka Trump’s Boot on Amazon

Ivanka Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Internet trolls have set their wrath on Ivanka Trump’s footwear brand — taking digs at her father, President-elect Donald Trump, in the review section on a pair of boots listed on Amazon.com.

Some of the nearly 140 reviews — many of them biting — ridiculed the billionaire Republican’s polarizing, off-color statements from his campaign, as well as his recent unorthodox choices for top positions in his forthcoming administration.

Ivanka Trump women’s Issa boot. Courtesy of Amazon

The vitriol was directed at the Ivanka Trump women’s Issa boot.

“My dad says they’re really hot, but they just make me uncomfortable,” read one review posted on Thursday, which was voted “helpful” by more than 980 people.

The comment referenced President-elect Trump’s past interviews with Howard Stern, in which he praised his eldest daughter’s physique (Trump has daughter Tiffany from his second marriage to Marla Maples). In a 2006 chat with the media personality, Trump said she “looks more voluptuous than ever” when Stern inquired about her chest.

Ivanka Trump attends a meeting with tech industry titans and her father, President-elect Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock.

On the Amazon page’s “questions and answers section” for the boots, the vitriol continued.

“Would these be appropriate to wear to presidential cabinet meetings or highly classified white house security briefings?” an entry read, which included the answer: “They’re definitely not qualified for that, but I’m sure you’ll get in anyway with them on.”

The remark highlights recent criticism of Donald Trump’s selection for his Secretary of Energy, former Texas governor Rick Perry, whom critics argued lacks the level of academic credentials like the last two heads — Ernest Moniz (Ph.D. in theoretical physics) and Steven Chu (Nobel Prize-winning physicist).

Yesterday, my father met with the greatest tech industry leaders in the world to discuss fueling economic growth, job creation and innovation in our country. There is so much that the #PEOTUS and his administration will be able to do with the collaboration and input of these incredible men and women to benefit the American people! 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Meanwhile, Ivanka has been expanding her influence in political dialogue, including participating in a recent meeting led by President-elect Trump, members of his incoming administration, and the country’s most influential technology chiefs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the chairs of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, and Tesla’s Elon Musk were among the guests.

Ivanka was joined by her brothers from Donald’s first marriage to Ivana Trump, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as Vice President-elect Mike Pence, among other political figures.

Left to right: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump in November. REX Shutterstock.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” in November, Ivanka stated that she doesn’t plan on participating in politics in an “administrative” capacity; instead she will serve as a political advocate. Brand Ivanka Trump followed up with a statement clarifying the division between her business and personal pursuits.

“Our company’s mission is not political — it never was and it never will be — however, Ivanka, personally, has an increased opportunity to advocate for women and be a positive force for change,” the team wrote in a post on the Ivanka Trump website. “As a private citizen, with full awareness of her heightened visibility, she will broaden her efforts to take a stance on issues of critical importance to American women and families.”

The announcement was issued one week after Shoes.com tweeted that it had removed all of Ivanka Trump’s merchandise from its website, citing pressure from customers.

In an email statement to Footwear News, a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump responded: “While Shoes.com was an inconsequential part of our business, they were not fulfilling their end of the contract and parting was inevitable.”

Donald Trump will take over for President Barack Obama when he’s sworn into office on Jan. 20.