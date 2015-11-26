Trask Designer Jason Jones Talks Using Nature As Inspiration

By / November 26, 2015
Trask shoes
A Trask casual slip-on style.
Courtesy of brand.

Trask is paying homage to its roots in the American West for spring ’16. However, explained Jason Jones, VP of design, that’s not to be confused with Western.

Jason Jones TraskTrask designer Jason Jones. Courtesy of brand.

“The look is steeped in casual with west-of-the-Mississippi influences,” he said of the new collection, which includes styles such as wingtip boots and driving mocs done  in supple bison and elk.

Related
The Eight Best Men's Alpine Boot Looks For Fall 2016

“We’ve also used full-grain leathers from the Horween tannery in Illinois. We like to keep things close to home.”

Miriam Blankenheim
1 hour
My dear friend Jason Jones! You are the best! Congrats.

For authenticity, Jones headed to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for design ideas.

“[People there] live an outdoor, active lifestyle,” he said, adding that the brand resonates with the area’s upscale and celebrity clientele. From there, the designer stopped in Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival and people-watched the influencers strolling through town — one of which was James Marsden, who was spotted in the brand’s boots.

TraskA Trask spring ’16 style. Courtesy of brand.

Jones also pointed out that Trask has a more formal side, offering office-appropriate dress-casual wingtips.

“We’re looking at the way guys are dressing — denim and khakis with deconstructed blazers and these styles clean up the look,” he said.

One thought on “Trask Designer Jason Jones Talks Using Nature As Inspiration

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s