Trask Designer Jason Jones Talks Using Nature As Inspiration

A Trask casual slip-on style. Courtesy of brand.

Trask is paying homage to its roots in the American West for spring ’16. However, explained Jason Jones, VP of design, that’s not to be confused with Western.

Trask designer Jason Jones. Courtesy of brand.

“The look is steeped in casual with west-of-the-Mississippi influences,” he said of the new collection, which includes styles such as wingtip boots and driving mocs done in supple bison and elk.

“We’ve also used full-grain leathers from the Horween tannery in Illinois. We like to keep things close to home.”

For authenticity, Jones headed to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for design ideas.

“[People there] live an outdoor, active lifestyle,” he said, adding that the brand resonates with the area’s upscale and celebrity clientele. From there, the designer stopped in Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival and people-watched the influencers strolling through town — one of which was James Marsden, who was spotted in the brand’s boots.

A Trask spring ’16 style. Courtesy of brand.

Jones also pointed out that Trask has a more formal side, offering office-appropriate dress-casual wingtips.

“We’re looking at the way guys are dressing — denim and khakis with deconstructed blazers and these styles clean up the look,” he said.