How To Get The All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 in all-black. Courtesy of brand.

Sneakerheads can frequently be found standing on long lines, often camping outside of stores for days to pick up the latest sneaker they desire. But fans of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 can once again reserve their size for the next release via Adidas’ mobile app called Confirmed.

The all-black Yeezy Boost 350s, the third release from the rap star and the Germany-based brand, will hit stores worldwide on Aug. 22. The sneakers can be reserved through the Adidas Confirmed mobile app in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, available on both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

The brand used the app for the first Yeezy Boost 350 launch, in July, allowing customers in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to reserve a pair on June 25, two days before the shoes became available for purchase. Those who reserved the shoe were able to purchase it on June 27 at a designated store and time that was listed on the app.

The latest Yeezy Boost 350 features an all-black Primeknit upper with dark gray accents, with an all-black outsole featuring Adidas’ Boost cushioning technology. The laces are dark gray with black accents.

Another look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 in all-black. Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Confirmed U.S. stockists include the Adidas Originals store in New York, several Foot Locker locations, Dover Street Market, Jimmy Jazz, Champs, Footaction, and Shiehk Shoes. See the full list here. Download the Confirmed app on Apple’s app store and Google Play.

#YEEZYBOOST 350 stockist list: http://t.co/GjeilVK6HV Reserve through adidas Confirmed in NYC, CHI, LA on Aug 19th. pic.twitter.com/qHTbQpwJ22 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 17, 2015

The black Yeezy Boost 350 is also the first in the line to be offered in half sizes.

[UPDATE]: Reservations via the Confirmed app closed in less than an hour.

[UPDATE]: Click here for other ways to get a pair.