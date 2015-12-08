Nike To Release Majors Colorway Of Kobe Bryant’s Signature Shoe

Nike Kobe X Majors. Courtesy of Nike

Kobe Bryant announced his retirement last month, but that’s not stopping Nike from releasing new iterations of his latest signature shoe, the Kobe X.

The Kobe X Majors will hit stores tomorrow and retail for $180.

The shoe is predominantly red, boasting a red upper with a translucent red overlay covering the white midsole. The shoe’s swoosh branding on the upper and Bryant’s signature on the tongue are white, and black makes an appearance on the heel counter, on the midsole near the toe box and the collar.

Another look at the Nike Kobe X Majors. Courtesy of Nike

The shoe boasts all of the same technologies and features of past iterations, including Lunarlon foam and a Zoom unit in the heel for cushioning, a mesh inner sleeve for ventilation and a carbon fiber outrigger for lateral stability.

The heels of the Nike Kobe X Majors. Courtesy of Nike

The last Kobe X silhouette to hit shelves was the Kobe X Elite Opening Night, a tour yellow and black high-cut shoe that arrived on Black Friday and retailed for $225. Before the Kobe X Elite Opening Night, another colorway of the Kobe X Elite shoe hit stores, the Kobe X Elite American, a red, white and blue shoe with an icy translucent outsole. That shoe arrived Nov. 24 and also retailed for $225.

