Nike Releases Two New Sneakers Today

Nike LeBron 13 Balance. Courtesy of Nike

Fans of Air Jordans and LeBron James signature shoes will have new releases to choose from today with Nike dropping two new colorways of current and past favorites.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro OG Black/White is now available, with a retail price of $160. The shoe, which was on display at Jordan Brand’s holiday preview event in September, is a simple colorway featuring a black upper with a white sole. The shoe has the original Jordan winged branding on the upper and Nike Air branding in white on the tongue.

Air Jordan 1 Retro OG Black/White. Courtesy of Nike

Nike also released a new colorway of its LeBron 13, the latest signature shoe for James. The LeBron 13 Balance retails for $200 and has a more vibrant color palette than today’s Jordan release, boasting the brand’s soar, laser orange and total orange hues. The shoe’s upper is predominantly soar, with white swoosh branding on the forefoot. The midsole is soar with orange speckles and is completed with a white outsole. The orange accents on the shoe differ between the right and left foot, with one foot featuring laser orange on the eyelets and heel tab and the other featuring total orange. The shoes also feature the letters “L” and “J” on the heels.

