‘Odd Mom Out’ Costume Designer Talks Shoes On Set

High fashion, high stakes. Bravo’s new comedy, “Odd Mom Out,” is here, and that means “mom bots” are taking over Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Co-writer Jill Kargman, who does double duty starring as lead character Jill Weber, provides a comedic look at what it means to be made of money.
Here, Spy catches up with the show’s costume designer, Staci Greenbaum, to talk high-end shoe brands on set and higher-than-high heels.
How would you describe the fashion and footwear for the show’s UES moms?
“We wanted to explore the high-end footwear set as a generalization. For the most part, [these women] are trendy, chic and very feminine. It’s more of an ostentatious show as well. When we see footwear on the moms, it’s almost always a different pair than when we saw them before.”
What shoe brands did you gravitate to?
“Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Lanvin and Jimmy Choo. Of course, Christian Louboutin. There was a joke on the show: ‘Are you the only parent without red bottoms on your shoes?’ High heels and high-heeled booties are a big thing, and they’re never less than four inches. This is a heightened version of reality, and it’s a satire, so we most often see them in heels.”
Did you borrow from Kargman’s personal closet?
“We did, just a little bit. Jill has a style that’s all her own for this character, [but] we wanted a more practical shoe for her everyday [life]. We used a Malia Mills Sven sensible boot with a chunky wooden heel. She wears a lot of black. She has this baroque [style], and her footwear [on the show] emulates that. There are a few pairs that came from her closet — Chanel booties with covered buttons and really great Reed Krakoff boots she wears while singing a cappella in a cemetery.”