Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi Answers FN’s 3 Questions

By / May 13, 2015
Allison Williams, Sandra Cho
Allison Williams and Sandra Choi celebrated at a launch party for the capsule collection.
Jimmy Choo has a number of four-legged friends. The brand celebrated its playful new capsule collection — products featuring a bull terrier — at the roof garden at the Surrey Hotel in New York City. Special guest Allison Williams of “Girls” fame brought her puppy, Moxie.

“She’s beautiful — and suits the Jimmy Choo woman,” said Creative Director Sandra Choi.

The brand’s bull terrier is also named Jimmy Choo. After spotting Brazilian artist Rafael Mantesso’s work on Instagram, the label partnered with him for a capsule collection featuring his drawings of his dog. The sketches feature Jimmy Choo (the dog) engaging in activities from parades to karaoke competitions to police lineups.

“This breaks the boundary of being a serious luxury brand — why do we have to take ourselves so seriously?” added Choi.

Now, three exclusive sketches are featured on a line of tote bags, handbag pouches, purses and iPhone cases. The bull terrier can be found “dreaming of shoes” with a martini or even while DJ-ing. The humorous limited-edition collection, with hot pink and electric blue accents throughout, will launch next week at select Jimmy Choo stores and at Net-a-porter.com.

Here, Choi participates in FN 3, sharing secrets from her personal collection.

1. How many pairs do you personally own?

“Not enough! Maybe a couple hundred pairs, perhaps — the numbers are still growing. I have other brands in [my closet], but the majority of them are Jimmy Choo.”

2. Heels or flats?

“Both, depending on how I want to look and feel. I’m a very action-[oriented] person. I wear a lot of trainers, and the Jimmy Choo trainers are fantastic. The JC girl is known for having several pairs of shoes under the desk, and they rotate.”

3. If you were a shoe, what shoe would you be?

“I would be a mid-heel black suede boot. It goes with everything, day and night. I can run around in jeans and T-shirts during the day and style it for the evening.”

12 thoughts on “Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi Answers FN’s 3 Questions

