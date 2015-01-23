Emma Watson Speaks at the UN; Top Footwear From the Star

View Slideshow Emma Watson for the UN United Nations

Emma Watson continues to impress not just on the red carpet, but as she embraces her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations.

Watson, may be known best for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” series, but the actress has stepped into the spotlight again today with the debut of the latest gender equality initiative. After debuting the “He For She” campaign in September, the groundswell of support is going a step further with the Impact 10x10x10 campaign.

The project, led by the star, will turn to universities, companies and governments around the world in an effort to identify areas of gender inequality and propose and test various solutions.

It’s not just Watson’s diplomatic presence that keeps evolving, her style is becoming more grown up, too.

In her most recent UN appearance, Watson donned a simple, sleek suit and managed to pull off the delicate balance of looking both professional and really lovely. She has in more ways than one grown up in front of our eyes–from gawky child star to smart, sophisticated advocate.

And her fashion journey has followed a similar path. From the clunky boots and dresses of her teen years, Watson has blossomed into a sartorial risk taker. Today, Watson is definitely one to watch on the red carpet with bold shoe choices. We chart the star’s top shoe moments.