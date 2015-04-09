The Six Best Online Shoe Stores For Men

By / April 9, 2015
The Best Online Shoe Stores For
MrPorter.com

Shopping for shoes online has never been easier. Most retailers now offer complementary shipping and free returns, which means those late-night spending sprees can be done guilt-free. But being a top footwear destination is about more than basic customer service—it’s about how good the shoes you’re selling are.

Below, we’ve rounded up the six top destinations for all your footwear needs:

Luxury Hotspot
Mr. Porter: The luxury site features a wide selection of designer shoes, from Marni sandals to Loewe loafers. And a big bonus: If you live in New York, the e-tailer offers same-day delivery (perfect for those shoe emergencies).

Deal Seeker
Gilt: The flash sale site is generally hit-or-miss, but on a lucky day you can score major deals on brands like Church’s, Pierre Hardy and Oliver Sweeney.

Classic Gent
Leffot: A New York-based boutique, Leffot offers a no-brainer selection of dress shoes for the man with classic style. Featured brands include John Lobb, Alden, Edward Green and Corthay (they don’t come cheap. but will last you a lifetime).

Fashion Forward
SSENSE: The Canadian e-tailer offers worldwide shipping, but its real advantage is its standout selection of cutting-edge footwear designs. Hard-to-find brands include rising labels like Giuliano Fujiwara, Johnlawrencesullivan and Miharayasuhiro.

Sneaker Culture
Kith: The popular retailer hosts exclusive collaboration styles on its website, plus cult favorites like Filling Pieces and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Curated Offering
Gravity Pope: The site offers a well-edited selection of brands and styles, from sportswear like Adidas and Converse to more fashion-forward pieces from Adieu, Dries Van Noten and Grenson.

