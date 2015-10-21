Balmain x H&M’s Star Studded Runway Show: Backstreet Boys Perform

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC. Getty Images.

Is Backstreet Back? According to Olivier Rousteing, they are alright. At tonight’s Balmain x H&M runway show in New York, the original 00’s boy band made a surprise performance, bringing a cast of supers to their stiletto and over-the-knee boot clad feet.

The collaborative collection with the fast fashion retailer included their signature high roped sandals for her (all styled with Wolford matte opaque 80 denier tights) and patent double-monk boots for him.

The line was modelled by a star-studded lineup including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid. The perfect ending? The Backstreet Boys performed their greatest hits: Backstreet’s Back, Larger Than Life and I Want It That Way. Oh, and they wore head-to-toe pieces from the collection while doing it, right down to combat boots.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC. Getty Images.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC. Getty Images.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Alexa Chung, Lewis Hamilton and Rosie Huntington Whiteley. Spotted during the performance was Kendall and Gigi dancing with a front-row view. Kylie? Not so much.

Backstreets back, alright! Your surprise musical guest at the @balmainparis x @hm show: @backstreetboys. #balmainarmy #shoes #hmbalmaination A video posted by Footwear News (@footwearnews) on Oct 20, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT

After the show, attendees could skip the lines and shop the collection, which will become available to the public on November 5.

