Balmain x H&M’s Star Studded Runway Show: Backstreet Boys Perform

By and / October 20, 2015
Balmain x H&M Runway Show Red
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC.
Getty Images.

Is Backstreet Back? According to Olivier Rousteing, they are alright. At tonight’s Balmain x H&M runway show in New York, the original 00’s boy band made a surprise performance, bringing a cast of supers to their stiletto and over-the-knee boot clad feet.

The collaborative collection with the fast fashion retailer included their signature high roped sandals for her (all styled with Wolford matte opaque 80 denier tights) and patent double-monk boots for him.

Related
Celebrities Love Rihanna's Shoes For Puma

The line was modelled by a star-studded lineup including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid. The perfect ending? The Backstreet Boys performed their greatest hits: Backstreet’s Back, Larger Than Life and I Want It That Way. Oh, and they wore head-to-toe pieces from the collection while doing it, right down to combat boots.

เบอร์มงคล ขาย
1 min
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your site by chance, and I am stunned why this twist...
ทะเบียนสวย
2 months
Superb post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?...
Luca
1 year
http://rispondoatutto.it/.../hm-balmain-con-backstreet.../ In this link video to backstreetboys show h&m.

Balmain x H&M Runway Show Red CarpetKendall Jenner arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC. Getty Images.
Balmain x H&M Runway Show Red CarpetGigi Hadid arrives at the Balmain x H&M runway show in NYC. Getty Images.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Alexa Chung, Lewis Hamilton and Rosie Huntington Whiteley. Spotted during the performance was Kendall and Gigi dancing with a front-row view. Kylie? Not so much.

 

After the show, attendees could skip the lines and shop the collection, which will become available to the public on November 5.

Click through the gallery below for all the celebrity red carpet arrivals.

View Slideshow

3 thoughts on “Balmain x H&M’s Star Studded Runway Show: Backstreet Boys Perform

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s