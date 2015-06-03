Olivia Palermo Wears Schutz Caged Heels In NYC

By / June 3, 2015
Olivia Palermo wearing Schutz heels
Olivia Palermo seen walking into the Crosby Hotel, NYC, wearing Schutz cut-out heels.
Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Fashion maven Olivia Palermo was spotted out and about in New York today wearing a pair of standout Schutz heels. A longtime fan of the brand, Palermo wore the Juliana caged heels on her way to the Crosby Hotel in Soho.

Palermo, who has been a brand ambassador for everyone from Salvatore Ferragamo and Tommy Hilfiger, always has a knack for picking up an unexpected label. She first showed off the shoes on her Instagram a few weeks ago.

Related
Shop & Party like Kim Kardashian, Kylie and More at Revolve Social Club's Pop-Up

The style is a playful spin on one of this seasons big trends: caging and gladiators styles. What do you think of her look? Let us know @footwearnews

good morning quotes
3 hours
Hi therе, this weekend is pleasant dɗesigned for me, since thіs occasion i am reading this great...

 

Olivia Palermo wearing Schutz heelsOlivia Palermo seen walking into the Crosby Hotel, NYC, wearing Schutz cut-out heels. Dara Kushner/INFphoto
Olivia Palermo wearing Schutz heelsOlivia Palermo wearing the Juliana caged heel. Dara Kushner/INFphoto
Schutz Juliana caged heels.Schutz Juliana caged heels. Courtesy of brand.

Want More?
Rose Byrne Wears Brian Atwood Platforms To ‘Spy’ Premiere In NYC

Victoria Beckham Wears Casadei Blade Pumps In NYC

Iggy Azalea Engaged: Six Wedding Shoes For The Bride-To-Be

Amanda Seyfried, Janelle Monae Wear Matching Shoes To CFDA Awards

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2015: Celebrity Shoe Style

Kanye West Spotted in Adidas Yeezy 350 Boosts with Kim Kardashian

One thought on “Olivia Palermo Wears Schutz Caged Heels In NYC

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s