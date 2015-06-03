Olivia Palermo Wears Schutz Caged Heels In NYC

Fashion maven Olivia Palermo was spotted out and about in New York today wearing a pair of standout Schutz heels. A longtime fan of the brand, Palermo wore the Juliana caged heels on her way to the Crosby Hotel in Soho.
Palermo, who has been a brand ambassador for everyone from Salvatore Ferragamo and Tommy Hilfiger, always has a knack for picking up an unexpected label. She first showed off the shoes on her Instagram a few weeks ago.
The style is a playful spin on one of this seasons big trends: caging and gladiators styles. What do you think of her look? Let us know @footwearnews
Want More?
Rose Byrne Wears Brian Atwood Platforms To ‘Spy’ Premiere In NYC
Victoria Beckham Wears Casadei Blade Pumps In NYC
Iggy Azalea Engaged: Six Wedding Shoes For The Bride-To-Be
Amanda Seyfried, Janelle Monae Wear Matching Shoes To CFDA Awards
CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2015: Celebrity Shoe Style
Kanye West Spotted in Adidas Yeezy 350 Boosts with Kim Kardashian
Recent Comments