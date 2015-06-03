Olivia Palermo Wears Schutz Caged Heels In NYC

Olivia Palermo seen walking into the Crosby Hotel, NYC, wearing Schutz cut-out heels. Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Fashion maven Olivia Palermo was spotted out and about in New York today wearing a pair of standout Schutz heels. A longtime fan of the brand, Palermo wore the Juliana caged heels on her way to the Crosby Hotel in Soho.

Palermo, who has been a brand ambassador for everyone from Salvatore Ferragamo and Tommy Hilfiger, always has a knack for picking up an unexpected label. She first showed off the shoes on her Instagram a few weeks ago.

The style is a playful spin on one of this seasons big trends: caging and gladiators styles. What do you think of her look? Let us know @footwearnews

Just wrapping up a wonderful day in the studio with my husband!📷📱🎶👀💃🏼💁🏼💞 love my summer heels @schutzshoes A post shared by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on May 13, 2015 at 3:17pm PDT

Olivia Palermo seen walking into the Crosby Hotel, NYC, wearing Schutz cut-out heels. Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Olivia Palermo wearing the Juliana caged heel. Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Schutz Juliana caged heels. Courtesy of brand.

