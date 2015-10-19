Shop Justin Bieber’s Shoe Closet

By / October 19, 2015
Justin Bieber MTV Video Music Awards
Justin Bieber performed his hit, "What Do You Mean," at the MTV VMAs while wearing Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s.
Getty Images.

Justin Bieber has been snapped in a variety of designer sneakers — and now we have a closer look at the singer’s designer shoe closet.

The pop star took to Instagram to unveil his latest collection of sneakers. Though the offering included more classic sneaker labels —Disney-themed Vans, anyone? — we also spotted designer sneakers from Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Maison Margiela.

Bieber has become known for his designer taste. Along with standout styles from Buscemi, Pierre Hardy and Giuseppe Zanotti, the singer has worn his trusty Adidas Yeezy Boosts on numerous occasions, whether performing at the MTV VMAs or appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While it’s unknown if the shoes from his Instagram were from a photo shoot or his own personal collection, there were indeed plenty of eye-catching shoes that would make any sneakerhead jealous.

To shop the styles from Bieber’s closet, click on the links below:

1. Leopard-print Saint Laurent sneakers, $595.

2. Givenchy checkered Tyson sneaker, sold out (keep your eyes peeled — they can always come back in stock).

3. Maison Margiela metallic Future high-top, $940.

4. Disney Era Vans sneakers, $60.

5. Saint Laurent signature red Court sneaker, $645.

6. Classic Vans slip-on sneaker, $50.

To see all of Bieber’s best sneaker looks, click on the galleries below. 

Justin Bieber’s High-Top Sneaker Style

Justin Bieber’s Best Sneaker Looks

