BET Awards 2015: Sneakers On Stage

Sean "Diddy" Combs wore Nike Cortez sneakers onstage at the 2015 BET Awards. INFPhoto.com

The 2015 BET Awards was another one for the books, with knockout performances by Diddy, Chris Brown, the Weeknd, Meek Mill, Smokey Robinson and many more. Each performance brought unique and custom sneakers to the stage, including Diddy in custom red Yeezy Boost 350 and Nike Cortez kicks.

Kendrick Lamar opened the show with his political hit, “Alright,” wearing plaid high-top sneakers.

Kendrick Lamar performing “Alright” at the 2015 BET Awards. Splash News

Janelle Monae took the stage in a pair of all-white Nike wedge sneakers. She performed “Yoga” before being joined on stage by Jidenna for his new single, “Classic Man.”

Janelle Monae wore Nike wedge kicks for her performance on Sunday night. INFPhoto.com

Chris Brown and Tyga also opted to join the white sneaker trend for their performance of “Ayo.” Brown chose white Margiela low-tops (he wore the same pair in black on the red carpet), while Tyga rocked a pair of Converse sneakers.

Chris Brown and Tyga performed “Ayo” at the BET Awards. INFPhoto.com

The Weeknd gave one of the most memorable performances of the night — with a surprise guest, Alicia Keys — who joined the singer for a duet of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” hit, “Earned It.” The Weeknd performed in black Adidas Superstars, while Keys wore Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

The Weeknd performed in Adidas sneakers. INFPhoto.com

Another standout sneaker moment came from “Blackish” stars and hosts of the night, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. For one of their bits, the two broke out their dance moves to the song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” Anderson wore Jordan sneakers, while Ross chose black-and-gold Buscemi high-tops.

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted Sunday night’s award show. Splash News

For Meek Mill’s performance, which brought Nicki Minaj to the stage, he opted for a pair of limited-edition Puma R698 reflective men’s sneakers.

Meek Mill performed in Puma. INFPhoto.com

