Vibram USA Names Allon Cohne Its New Chief Marketing Officer

Allon Cohne, CMO, Vibram USA Brand Courtesy

Outsole producer Vibram has announced a range of staff changes, led by the appointment of Allon Cohne as CMO.

Chris Melton has been named North American sales manager, Vibram Finished Goods. Both appointments are effectively immediately. The two will be based at Vibram’s U.S. headquarters in Concord, Mass.

Cohne joins Vibram following a seven-year stint at Polartec, where he served as global director of marketing. There, he oversaw product campaigns and global branding initiatives. At Vibram, he will oversee all sole- and finished-goods marketing initiatives for both Vibram USA and its global divisions.

Melton joins the company from INOV-8, a leading performance-training and off-road running-shoe brand. He is responsible for all U.S. sales operations and staff, as well as managing key accounts in the U.S. wholesale division. He will manage all U.S. sales for Vibram Finished Goods.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Allon and Chris to the Vibram team and look forward to them being valuable assets for the company as we continue to grow our brand in the U.S. and abroad,” said Mike Gionfriddo, CEO, Vibram USA. “Allon and Chris bring an unmatched wealth of experience, character and energy to Vibram’s culture as the leading high-performance active lifestyle brand.”

Vibram also announced the addition of Jillian Dreyer as communications manager for Vibram USA and Nathan Arel as designer/developer for Vibram Finished Goods.