Adidas Reveals Exclusive Messi Cleat: Only 100 Pairs

By / October 6, 2015
Adidas Releases 100 Messi Cleats
On Oct. 10, the athletic company plans to sell 100 pairs of Messi's new cleats.
Courtesy of Adidas.

Scoring for Lionel Messi comes easy. Scoring a pair of his latest cleats is a different story.

The soccer great and his longtime sponsor, Adidas, plan to release the Messi 10/10 on Oct. 10. The catch: the company will issue 100 pairs globally, and they will be offered in only the soccer star’s size, 8.5. What’s more, the pairs are available for just one day at the Adidas store in Barcelona.

Related
5 Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

The German company said it hopes to “start a new tradition of collector’s edition Messi cleat launches, which will drop on the same date every year.”

Barbara lynnette miller
5 hours
Your new city she in prime do you happen to have it in blue
Bryan
1 year
How much are the shoes I love messi soccer equipment is the best
damien
1 year
http://www.ebay.es/itm/Messi-15-1-10-10-football-cleats-boots-botas-limited-edition-/252125470531?hash=item3ab3d95f43:g:AHEAAOSw9mFWHs7V

Each pair comes with an embossed leather tag that displays the serial number within the collection.

According to the company, the Messi 10/10 cleats will “celebrate [the] reinvention of the number 10 role in soccer, with his iconic shirt number set on the heel in real metallic gold.”

Adidas has been centering much of its soccer marketing around the athlete this year. In May, it debuted a clever ad campaign with the Argentine star and other top players to announce company plans to shed its existing line of soccer cleats.

And on July 1, Adidas released Messi-inspired soccer cleats, called the MESSI15, with the goal of matching his on-the-field footwear requirements.

4 thoughts on “Adidas Reveals Exclusive Messi Cleat: Only 100 Pairs

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s