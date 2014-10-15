Finish Line Debuts App

Finish Line's The Winners Circle app

The Finish Line has entered the retailer app race.



The athletic retailer expanded its e-commerce presence this week with the debut of the new “Winners Circle” app.



The Android and iOS software gives loyalty program members direct access to their accounts and reward offers. It also showcases exclusive deals and will release news and calendars to users.

Tying in brick-and-mortar, the app links between online and in-store sales with the product-scan function, which educates customers on the company’s wares.