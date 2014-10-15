Finish Line Debuts App

By / October 15, 2014
Finish Line Debuts App
Finish Line's The Winners Circle app

The Finish Line has entered the retailer app race.
 
The athletic retailer expanded its e-commerce presence this week with the debut of the new “Winners Circle” app.
 
The Android and iOS software gives loyalty program members direct access to their accounts and reward offers. It also showcases exclusive deals and will release news and calendars to users.

Tying in brick-and-mortar, the app links between online and in-store sales with the product-scan function, which educates customers on the company’s wares.

Related
FN Pick: Match Point

One thought on “Finish Line Debuts App

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Pingback: Sneaker Marketplace GOAT Raises $25 Million in Funding, Adds to Board of Directors - On Live