Campless Analyzes Sneaker Resales

The soon-to-be launched beta site for Campless

Sneakerheads want numbers, and Campless has them.

The blog, the brainchild of 36-year-old management consultant and startup vet Josh Luber, has made its mark on the sneakerhead scene with in-depth analysis of sneaker resale quantities and values on auction site eBay. Campless offers price guides that break down the markups for rare sneakers.

Launched last August, the site has seen a steady increase in traffic and attention since January, and today has a part-time staff of 10. (Founder Luber has a day job, too, with computer giant IBM.)

As Campless readies the beta launch of a dedicated site with more in-depth numbers, Luber said the company has only scratched the surface of information it can glean from the 9 million-plus sneaker auctions hosted by eBay.

“You can see the average selling price across all of eBay in size and condition over time,” he said. “But as you get more into it, you can see how many pairs are sold, [whether] prices are increasing or decreasing, what the volatility is like. And through more work, we can see who’s selling fakes and who’s not. There’s an almost infinite amount of what we can get out of limited data.”

The beta site still has no definitive launch date, but Campless has submitted a mobile app to the Apple store and expects it to go live in a few weeks.

Luber noted the site also is exploring other ways to expand, from pursuing partnerships with brands to profiling the demographics of the sneakerhead community.

And the team believes the appetite for data in the sneaker community should open up a number of opportunities that — until now — have been largely unexplored.