[…] FN Picks: Lego My Stiletto… FitFlops for South Africa… […]

Lego My Stiletto

Contemporary U.K. designer Finn Stone has a quirky take on footwear. Stone, who creates furniture, among other items, recently unveiled a giant Lego-covered heel as part of his spring art collection, which also includes a teapot, cane and hat, all adorned with Legos. Smaller, wearable versions of the art piece can be ordered by request through the artist’s website, Finnstone.com. His future plans include a collection of chrome-cast shoes and a series of oversized stiletto loungers. – Lauren LaDeau

Green Day

Eco-friendly footwear company Coclico and The Open Space Alliance want to make New York a little greener. On Earth Day, April 22, the brand is throwing an in-store shopping party at its 275 Mott St. location and donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the OSA to build gardens in Brooklyn. “The partnership with OSA is perfect for us because not only do they help improve parks but they do so in an area we personally care about,” said owner Sandra Canselier. At the party, OSA will be giving away 20 VIP tickets for its summer concert series, which in the past has featured performances by Weezer, Nas and Damian Marley. Customers who make a purchase online on Earth Day also qualify for the VIP tickets and gifts with purchase. – L.L.

Helping Hands

FitFlop has teamed up with luxury e-tailer Net-a-porter.com to assist those affected by HIV. The duo is introducing the Manyano sandal to raise proceeds for South Africa-based nonprofit organization Wola Nani, which helps to bring relief to areas of the country where the disease is prevalent. The leather sandal is hand-beaded by the women of the Wola Nani cooperative and is embedded with FitFlop’s toning technology. “We believe fashion has the ability to unite women across the world,” said FitFlop founder Marcia Kilgore. The brand plans to donate all of its net sales to Wola Nani, and Net-a-porter, which is the exclusive retailer, will donate 20 percent of its net profit. The $130 sandal, available in women’s sizes 5 to 10, debuts online April 20. – L.L.

Picture Perfect

For painter Mark Schwartz, shoes are a creative motivation. In fact, the artist and former assistant to Roger Vivier makes nothing but paintings that are inspired by footwear. “The reaction that I get from a shoe has always been incredible,” Schwartz said. “The beauty and form of it just inspire me.” Andy Warhol took notice of his work when Vivier introduced the two men during the 1980s. “We would meet every month and sit in the backroom of Roger’s Madison Avenue store and just draw,” Schwartz recalled of Warhol. Prices for the artist’s watercolor paintings range from $500 to $5,000 depending on size and can be found on Highheeledart.blogspot.com. – Gerald Flores